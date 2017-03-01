One dead, one hurt in Highway 32 crash

LIMA, Wis. (WBAY) – Weather may have contributed to a fatal crash in the Sheboygan County town of Lima Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say a Buick Century going north on Highway 32 crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Ford Fusion.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Sheboygan. The 85-year-old driver of the Buick, who was from Cedar Grove, died from her crash injuries. We don’t know the condition of the other driver, a 70-year-old woman from Hingham. Their names won’t be made public until their families have been notified.

There were no passengers in the cars.

The 911 call was received at 9:06 a.m., and the sheriff’s office says it was snowing heavily at the time.

Orange Cross Ambulance and the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.