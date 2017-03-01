One dead, one hurt in Highway 32 crash

By Published:
MGN/Online
MGN/Online

LIMA, Wis. (WBAY) – Weather may have contributed to a fatal crash in the Sheboygan County town of Lima Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say a Buick Century going north on Highway 32 crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Ford Fusion.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Sheboygan. The 85-year-old driver of the Buick, who was from Cedar Grove, died from her crash injuries. We don’t know the condition of the other driver, a 70-year-old woman from Hingham. Their names won’t be made public until their families have been notified.

There were no passengers in the cars.

The 911 call was received at 9:06 a.m., and the sheriff’s office says it was snowing heavily at the time.

Orange Cross Ambulance and the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s