Outagamie County hoping for its share of infrastructure funding

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – With the possibility of additional federal funding being invested into infrastructure, Outagamie County is positioning itself to receive those funds, if and when they become available.

Outagamie County takes pride in the work of its highway department.

According to County Executive Tom Nelson, “We continue to get accolades and singling out the great work that our plow drivers do, doing all that they can to keep our roads clear and free.”

But maintaining the integrity of the more than 750 miles of roads Outagamie County is responsible for is becoming more challenging as counties are expected to do more with less.

Highway Commissioner Dean Steingraber says, “Unfortunately, with relatively no increases in revenues we find it extremely difficult to continue to provide our customers with the level of service that they’ve come to expect.”

But after President Donald Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night when he said, “To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States — financed through both public and private capital — creating millions of new jobs.”

Outagamie County is hoping to cash in on what it believes is its fair share of the funding: A little more than $318 million, if you divide one trillion by about 3,000, the number of counties across the country.

Tom Nelson says, “We are doing what we can here, in Outagamie County, to make sure we’ve done our due diligence, that we’ve done our homework and we are ready, should those funds be released.”

Part of that is identifying roads, bridges, and intersections that need improvements. Dean Steingraber adds, “Outagamie County Highway Department will be proposing a plan to advance engineering design and right-a-way acquisition on several important projects that are currently in our five year capital improvement plan.”

And if the funding comes through, Outagamie County will be prepared with shovel ready projects.