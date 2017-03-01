OWI court would target drunk drivers with high BACs and chronic alcoholics

Related Coverage Judge pushes for OWI Treatment Court targeting repeat drunk drivers

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — Surprising.

That’s what Brown County’s chief judge calls the number of people caught drinking and driving repeatedly, at levels more than two or three times the legal limit.

As Action 2 News first told you last December, county leaders are trying to form a new treatment court, similar to drug court, but this one aimed at chronic drunk drivers.

After roughly 20 years on the bench, little should shock Judge Donald Zuidmulder.

But in his research of drunk driving habits in Brown County, the results did.

“I was very surprised. I think the numbers show 46% of the people in 2016 in the 4th offense are above .20, and 53% in 2015,” says Zuidmulder.

That’s 27 people last year, and 35 the year before, caught drinking and driving for a fourth time, some within a year of their third offense, but all with blood alcohol levels at .20 or higher.

Seven people had levels at or exceeding .30. That’s almost four times the legal limit.

“Now I think we need to educate ourselves about how do we deal with them, because simply repeating the punishment system doesn’t seem to really turn these people aside,” says Zuidmulder.

The judge is leading the charge in to start an OWI court in Brown County.

It would provide chronic alcoholics support and treatment to address the underlying issues behind their drinking.

He wants to target fourth time offenders, and here’s why.

Stats from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show a big drop-off between third and fourth offenses in Brown County. In 2015, the most recent data available, OWI convictions dropped from 141 third-offense to 66 fourth-offense.

The judge says that shows the traditional punitive system is a deterrent and does prevent drunk driving through third offense. By fourth offense, he says people need a different approach to get them to realize “what their disease is and to realize the risk they’re creating to themselves and the community.”>

“So what that strongly suggests to those of us involved in public safety is these are probably alcoholics, and really our programs and incarceration and everything doesn’t really seem to address those people in the real world,” says Zuidmulder. “Our hope is that by designing an OWI court that targets them specifically, we can try to get them to a position where they realize what their disease is, and they realize the risk they’re creating to themselves and the community.”

While starting a new treatment court is a slow process, the judge hopes to have a plan ready by the end of the year.

“If we’re concerned about public safety, then I think we have to be inventive and be willing to try something that makes the problem go away,” he says.