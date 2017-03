ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) – Crews are investigating the cause of a house fire in Oneida.

It started at about 7:35 a.m. at N6390 Van Boxtel Road.

Firefighters say fire broke out in the attic and chimney area of the home.

The residents escaped the home and called 911.

Crews had the fire contained by about 8:15 a.m.

Crews from Oneida and Seymour responded to the scene.