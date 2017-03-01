Snow causing road conditions to deteriorate

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – As road conditions deteriorate during the snowfall, law enforcement agencies are taking to social media to warn drivers about potential slow downs and crashes.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says major highways across the area are “snow covered.”

StormCenter 2 says nearly all of northeast Wisconsin, is expected to receive 3-6” of snow through this afternoon. Strong north winds gusting over 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting, especially in rural areas.

Here’s a look at what’s going on around the area:

PINPOINT PREDICTOR: Still forecasting 3-6" of #snow, but now the highest totals are NE of GB. #WeatherAware #WBAY pic.twitter.com/MRJFXGReRo — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) March 1, 2017

Roads are deteriorating quickly & more cars on the road now. Please drive responsibly. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/0yNCxK6gv3 — Outagamie CERT (@OutagamieCERT) March 1, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT: WB College Av blocked at Linwood Av due to a crash involving a knocked down traffic signal. Crews en route. Avoid if poss. pic.twitter.com/HOiHkxOk7J — City of Appleton DPW (@AppletonDPW) March 1, 2017

Our @AppletonDPW crews are out salting and will plow as the snow continues to fall throughout the morning and afternoon. Be smart out there! pic.twitter.com/BM6RvoL3Kb — City of Appleton (@cityofappleton) March 1, 2017

Roads are quickly turning slippery. Use extra caution today. #wiwx — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) March 1, 2017

TIMESAVER TRAFFIC INTERACTIVE MAP