Snow causing road conditions to deteriorate

By Published:
Photo: Appleton Department of Public Works
Photo: Appleton Department of Public Works

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – As road conditions deteriorate during the snowfall, law enforcement agencies are taking to social media to warn drivers about potential slow downs and crashes.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says major highways across the area are “snow covered.”

StormCenter 2 says nearly all of northeast Wisconsin, is expected to receive 3-6” of snow through this afternoon. Strong north winds gusting over 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting, especially in rural areas.

Here’s a look at what’s going on around the area:

TIMESAVER TRAFFIC INTERACTIVE MAP

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s