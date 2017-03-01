Snow causing road conditions to deteriorate

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – As road conditions deteriorate during the snowfall, law enforcement agencies are taking to social media to warn drivers about potential slow downs and crashes.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says major highways across the area are “snow covered.”
StormCenter 2 says nearly all of northeast Wisconsin, is expected to receive 3-6” of snow through this afternoon. Strong north winds gusting over 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting, especially in rural areas.
Here’s a look at what’s going on around the area: