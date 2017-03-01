Tech ed teacher returns to classroom after retiring twice

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY)-His friends call him the Brett Favre of tech ed teachers.

“I keep going in and out of retirement,” said Wayne Hoffman, a Stockbridge Tech Ed Teacher.

And like the gunslinger was Hoffman is in demand.

After he retired for a second time in 2015, it didn’t take long for Stockbridge School District to approach him.

“Our tech Ed program was on hiatus, looking for someone to fill the position,” said Stockbridge School District Administrator Dave Moscinski.

It’s an issue Stockbridge District Administrator Dave Moscinski says other schools are facing too.

WECAN– an online hiring system used by 500 Wisconsin K-12 schools and districts has around 30 tech ed job openings.

Moscinski points to the limited tech ed programs at Wisconsin universities as part of the problem.

Hoffman says tech ed teachers are getting older or have left to go to the private sector, where they can make more money.

All those factors make Moscinski feel lucky to have Hoffman in the classroom.

“When you get an in demand skill with a quality experienced teacher it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Moscinski.

And Hoffman takes that quality experience to help students shape skills that are in high demand in Wisconsin.

“Highlight of my career is seeing a student go out and have a career,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman says some of his former tech ed students are tech ed teachers and he hopes he can lead more in that direction.