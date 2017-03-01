CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) – You could see the snow and hear the wind in Crivitz Wednesday, but you didn’t hear or see snowmobiles on the trails.

Businesses in Crivitz say the Ash Wednesday snowstorm isn’t enough to make up for what they’re calling a terrible snowmobiling season.

“You know California has a rain drought. We had a snow drought, and you can’t predict it,” Cheryl Winzenried with the River Road Riders club said.

Winzenried’s snowmobile club hasn’t been able to do any major outings with its 200 members this season.

They need weeks of cold weather and several snowstorms to spend any time on the trails.

“Farmers Almanac was predicting it would be a good snow season, and unfortunately with the mild temperatures we didn’t have that,” she said.

Winzenried says had the weather been more like this throughout the winter this trail would be packed with snowmobilers. A lot of that traffic would end up back in town — and businesses rely on that.

“It affects everybody: The gas stations, the motels, the restaurants,” John Chaikowski said.

Chaikowski runs JC Power Sports. Thirty percent of his inventory is snow-related.

The lack of snow has cut sales in half this winter.

A lot of snowmobiles are collecting dust inside, even more a dusting of snow outside.

“I’m starting to think about summer stuff already. You can’t let it get you down. It’s just, go onto the next season,” he said.

Winzenried doesn’t want to give up on the season yet.

“It’s not over, but it’s not looking like it’s going to last much longer,” she said.