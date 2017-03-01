The winner of the Extreme Furniture Makeover is …

By Published:
extreme-furniture-makeover-drawing-3-1-2017

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) – Paula Kluender of Appleton can do some major redecorating.

Paula won the Extreme Furniture Makeover grand prize of $10,000 worth of furniture from Furnitureland in Pulaski.

Gene Patek of Luxemburg is the winner of the $5,000 second prize.

Many of the finalists gathered at Furnitureland in Pulaski Wednesday morning for the drawing.

No finalist goes home empty handed. Each daily winner gets a $200 gift certificate from Furnitureland.

Thousands of people entered daily keywords through the WBAY Rewards Club and WBAY TxT Club.

Thanks to everyone who entered the contest!

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s