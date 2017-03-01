The winner of the Extreme Furniture Makeover is …

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) – Paula Kluender of Appleton can do some major redecorating.

Paula won the Extreme Furniture Makeover grand prize of $10,000 worth of furniture from Furnitureland in Pulaski.

Gene Patek of Luxemburg is the winner of the $5,000 second prize.

Many of the finalists gathered at Furnitureland in Pulaski Wednesday morning for the drawing.

No finalist goes home empty handed. Each daily winner gets a $200 gift certificate from Furnitureland.

Thousands of people entered daily keywords through the WBAY Rewards Club and WBAY TxT Club.

Thanks to everyone who entered the contest!