The winner of the Extreme Furniture Makeover is …

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) – Paula Kluender of Appleton can do some major redecorating.
Paula won the Extreme Furniture Makeover grand prize of $10,000 worth of furniture from Furnitureland in Pulaski.
Gene Patek of Luxemburg is the winner of the $5,000 second prize.
Many of the finalists gathered at Furnitureland in Pulaski Wednesday morning for the drawing.
No finalist goes home empty handed. Each daily winner gets a $200 gift certificate from Furnitureland.
Thousands of people entered daily keywords through the WBAY Rewards Club and WBAY TxT Club.
Thanks to everyone who entered the contest!