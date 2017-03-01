VP Mike Pence visiting Wisconsin this week, governor says

By Published:
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Janesville on Friday.

Walker told reporters after an appearance at a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce convention in Madison on Wednesday that he probably won’t be able to attend Pence’s visit. The White House has yet to announce the stop.

Walker says he had hoped to attend but he’ll be in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and won’t be back in time for the Pence event in Janesville.

Janesville is the hometown of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Pence and Walker have a close relationship. Walker helped Pence prepare for the vice presidential debate last year, and Walker has been a frequent visitor to the White House since President Donald Trump was sworn in.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s