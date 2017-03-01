VP Mike Pence visiting Wisconsin this week, governor says

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Janesville on Friday.

Walker told reporters after an appearance at a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce convention in Madison on Wednesday that he probably won’t be able to attend Pence’s visit. The White House has yet to announce the stop.

Walker says he had hoped to attend but he’ll be in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and won’t be back in time for the Pence event in Janesville.

Janesville is the hometown of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Pence and Walker have a close relationship. Walker helped Pence prepare for the vice presidential debate last year, and Walker has been a frequent visitor to the White House since President Donald Trump was sworn in.

