8 indicted for dealing meth in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A federal grand jury has returned a nine-count indictment against eight people accused of dealing meth in the Fox Valley.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin released the names of those charged:

Brady Pomeroy, 38, Fox Crossing

Omar Sanchez, 24, Los Angeles, Calif.

Curtis Whitaker, 24, Appleton

Zoey Scott, 20, Fox Crossing

Zachary Hietpas, 31, Kaukauna

Teng Her, 32, Waupun

David Ly, 31, Sacreamento, Calif.

Zachary Kryzaniak, 23, Green Bay

The DOJ says the eight defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Greater Than 50 Grams of Meth.

Each suspect faces 10 years-to-life in prison.

An indictment states that the suspects conspired to deal more than 1500 grams of meth in the Fox Valley.

Search warrants were issued at homes in Appleton and Fox Crossing and a business in Fox Crossing.

Agencies in Wisconsin and California teamed up to investigate this case.