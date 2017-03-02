9 arrested, 11 charged in Fond du Lac County heroin investigation

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis (WBAY)- The Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s office says 11 people are facing drug charges, and 9 people are arrested after a joint investigation into a heroin ring in Fond du Lac and Winnebago Counties. The DA believes between March of 2015 and February of 2017, more than $1 million dollars worth of heroin, or about 7,000 grams, were distributed.

The investigation started after Fond du Lac sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car, and found more than 100 grams of heroin. That led to a number of arrests, and the seizure of drugs, money, and firearms.

In the last year, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG), and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac District Attorney’s Office have all been involved in the investigation. They plan to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to release more details about the arrests, and answer questions about the investigation.

