Bay Port loses in final seconds of State quarterfinals

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) — The Bay Port boy’s hockey team lost in devastating fashion Thursday in the WIAA State quarterfinals at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Bay Port trailed 2-0 in the second period to Sun Prairie before scoring two power play goals to finish the period. Then with 15 seconds left, Sun Prairie on the power play, Cardinals senior forward Josh McCrary scored to go ahead and clinch a 3-2 win.

This was Bay Port’s first state appearance. Pirates finish the season with a record of 19-10.

Sun Prairie 1 1 1 — 3

Bay Port 0 2 0 — 2

First period — SP, Hagerman (Kernen, Kurtz) (pp), 14:01.

Second period — SP, Kurtz (Nehmer), 0:35; BP, Cavil (Challe, Huncik) (pp), 9:08; Moore (Mikesch, Huncik) (pp), 9:51.

Third period — SP, Rowles (Brunson, Nehmer) (pp), 16:46.

Shots — SP 32 (Halbleib 11, Hagerman 7, Kurtz 2, Gardner 2, Mikula 2, McCrary 2, Harkins 2, Brunson 1, Kemen 1, Rowles 1, Nehmer 1); BP 39 (Huncik 8, Mikesch 6, DeBouche 6, Kring 5, Ribar 4, Cavil 3, Gustafson 2, Moore 2, Challe 1, Minch 1, Piotrowski 1). Saves — SP (Dunn) 35; BP (Baye) 36. Penalties — SP 3-6; BP 4-8.