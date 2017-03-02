Community learns more about transgender issues at Appleton library

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Fox Valley community had a chance Thursday night to learn about the struggles transgender youth are facing.

The LGBTQ Anti-Violence Program hosted an event at the Appleton Public Library, inviting families to listen to a reading of the book “I Am Jazz” and have a conversation with transgender people in the community about their experiences.

Organizers say it’s an important discussion to have following recent debates over transgender bathroom laws.

“Our transgender youth are under attack right now from a federal level. This administration hasn’t been kind in rescinding some of the rights for transgender students,” Kathy Flores, LGBTQ Anti-Violence statewide program coordinator, said.

The Trump administration recently rolled back guidelines President Obama established for public schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms of the gender they identify with. White House officials say they think the issue should be handled at the state level instead of the federal level.