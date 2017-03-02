Crash victim pulled from partially submerged vehicle

By Published:
MGN/Online
MGN/Online

BOVINA, Wis. (WBAY) – A rolled over vehicle came to rest partially underwater after a crash Thursday night.

A one-car crash was reported to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office minutes after 6 o’clock off Koepke Road in the town of Bovina. The Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department was also dispatched.

They found the crashed vehicle partially submerged east of County Road M. It’s a marshy area with a number of creeks running through it.

One person was pulled out of the vehicle. We don’t know their condition or anything about them at this time.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s