Crash victim pulled from partially submerged vehicle

BOVINA, Wis. (WBAY) – A rolled over vehicle came to rest partially underwater after a crash Thursday night.

A one-car crash was reported to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office minutes after 6 o’clock off Koepke Road in the town of Bovina. The Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department was also dispatched.

They found the crashed vehicle partially submerged east of County Road M. It’s a marshy area with a number of creeks running through it.

One person was pulled out of the vehicle. We don’t know their condition or anything about them at this time.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.