Dodge County company wants to help President Trump build the wall

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2015, aerial file photo, a U.S. border patrol vehicle appears near the border wall near Abram, Texas, from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2015, aerial file photo, a U.S. border patrol vehicle appears near the border wall near Abram, Texas, from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – A Dodge County company hopes to help build the wall President Trump plans to build between the U.S. and Mexico.

Our ABC sister station WISN-TV reports Michels Corporation, based in Brownsville, is taking the first steps towards bidding for the multi-billion dollar construction project.

Michels is one of a few hundred companies to respond to the Department of Homeland Security’s pre-solicitation officer. It’s the first company from Wisconsin to respond.

Michels employs 5,000 people, according to its website.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s