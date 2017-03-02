Dodge County company wants to help President Trump build the wall

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – A Dodge County company hopes to help build the wall President Trump plans to build between the U.S. and Mexico.

Our ABC sister station WISN-TV reports Michels Corporation, based in Brownsville, is taking the first steps towards bidding for the multi-billion dollar construction project.

Michels is one of a few hundred companies to respond to the Department of Homeland Security’s pre-solicitation officer. It’s the first company from Wisconsin to respond.

Michels employs 5,000 people, according to its website.