Dozens of surrendered cats ready for adoption at Bay Area Humane Society

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Dozens of cats and five goats that were removed from a home due to unhealthy conditions are now up for adoption at the Bay Area Humane Society.

Forty-four cats now call the Bay Area Humane Society home after what started as an animal welfare call.

“A lot of the times we are that first line of observation,” said Captain Jody Lemmens, Brown County Humane Society.

Captain Lemmens said the officers primarily look for food, water and cleanliness of an environment.

“Obviously if there is feces, a lot of clutter, things that are not clean, those are things they are going to look into further,” said Captain Lemmens.

If those needs aren’t met, Captain Lemmens said they call in the animal experts at the Bay Area Humane Society to do an assessment.

“Basically every cat that came in had something wrong with it,” said Lori Nachtwey, Bay Area Humane Society.

In this case, the humane society found a lot of health issues with the cats ranging from flees to upper respiratory infections to ear mites.

“There was one that needed emergency surgery because she had an infected uterus, there are some missing eyes and like I said the hair loss,” said Nachtwey.

The goats were also removed and taken to a private farm for care.

Nachtwey said in her experience, when it comes to animal surrender cases, there usually is no ill intent.

“There’s a lot of people who want to do the right thing, but sometimes it just adds up and adds up, and it becomes too much,” said Nachtwey.

Although the owners cooperated and voluntarily surrendered the animals, it’s common practice to refer the case to the district attorney’s office for opinion.

“We determine what types of charges could be brought forward on individuals and then it’s up to the District Attorney’s office to look at evidence, talk to witnesses, gather statements and then determine if charges will move forward,” said Captain Lemmens.

Nachtwey said they have already spent thousands of dollars on caring for the surrendered cats.

If you would like to adopt one of the cats visit bayareahumanesociety.com.

If you are looking to donate items, here is a list of supplies the humane society is in need of:

canned cat food – any variety or flavor

towels

laundry detergent

bleach

non-latex gloves (any size)

cat toys (any type)

towels (used are okay)