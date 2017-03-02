Green Bay Film Festival opens with two socially conscious films

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – Awareness of social issues and community discussion will be part of the Green Bay Film Festival, which begins Thursday night at St. Norbert College.

Screenings start at 7 p.m. at the Cassandra Voss Center. The opening night films are “Solitary” (click here to view trailer) and “If I Retaliate” (click here to view trailer).

“Solitary” follows prisoners locked away in solitary confinement.

“If I Retaliate” is a story about a college-bound athlete who considers joining a gang after his friend is killed in a drive-by shooting.

Following the films, there will be a community discussion.

“There’s social issues and hot topics about things that are going on that we can really discuss as a community using film as a tool to start the conversation,” says festival director Cyndee Sweetland. “So one of the things about the film festival that you don’t get at a regular movie theater is that community engagement about a film.”

Over the weekend, more than 100 movies will screen at the Green Bay Film Festival.

This is the second year St. Norbert College is hosting the event.

Sweetland says the college gives viewers a better experience than previous venues.

“One of the things we found, particularly with our foreign films, is that on a flat plane it’s sometimes hard to read the subtitles. So that’s part of having the raked area,” says Sweetland. “Then if we do panel discussions, it’s really nice to see the film makers and have a little bit more intimate contact.”

Tickets for single showings go for $7. Tickets are for sale at the door.

Click here for more information about the festival.