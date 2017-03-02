Heroin bills would put Narcan in schools, create more drug courts

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) — After Thursday’s announcement of arrests from a large heroin investigation in Fond du Lac County, plus federal charges in a methamphetamine trafficking operation in the Fox Valley, state lawmakers attacked the state’s drug problem in another way.

Dozens of people testified in Assembly hearings Thursday, arguing for more help to fight and slow opiate and heroin addiction.

Their fight spans from schools to courtrooms to the street.

During a special session called by Governor Scott Walker, Wisconsin lawmakers are working on a package of 11 bills targeting the state’s heroin and opiate epidemic.

Leading the charge is Representative John Nygren, (R) Marinette.

“The long-term goal is to get people into recovery and be functioning citizens,” says Nygren. “There’s one basic fact.”

“If they’re dead, that cannot happen.”

Nygren addressed the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety, speaking about three bills.

One adds $2.4 million for treatment and diversion programs, like drug courts.

“These problem-solving courts are much more successful than traditional incarceration and corrections programs at a much lower cost,” says Nygren.

A second bill would allow personnel at schools, and possibly colleges and tech schools, to administer Naloxone, also known as Narcan, a drug used to reverse opiate overdoses.

Nygren says it would likely be a nasal mist, eliminating concern about the general public using needles.

Lawmakers say it already has the support of the state’s Department of Public Instruction.

“It is about time we face the reality that some of our kids are in trouble. They’re in danger, and they need us,” says Ellen Grunder from the Waunakee Community School District, during her testimony before the Assembly committee.

A third bill would give $840,000 to add four Department of Justice agents to target drug traffickers across the state. The same measure already received support in the Senate.

“Much of the Wisconsin general public remains at risk to predatory drug trafficking organizations,” says Robert Bell, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with DEA Milwaukee.

Attorney General Brad Schimel submitted a statement, read by his staff, supporting all these measures.

“After 26 years as a prosecutor, I can say without reservation that treatment courts are the best thing the criminal justice system has ever done,” Lane Ruhland read on Schimel’s behalf.

There are more bills being heard before other legislative committees, including one to create a charter high school specifically for addicts in recovery.

In the state Senate, lawmakers Thursday approved a bill granting legal immunity for drug possession to people overdosing on heroin.