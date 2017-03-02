Hundreds of thousands of diapers donated to Fox Valley charity

FOX CROSSING, Wis. ( WBAY) – Two major companies are stepping in to help the United Way Fox Cities after a 100,000 diapers were stolen from a warehouse.

The stolen diapers cost about $45,000, all part of a diaper bank to help families in need.

Amazon heard what happened to the diaper bank and decided to load up a truck and deliver 100,000 diapers of its own.

“The last thing we want to do was have [United Way Fox Cities] worry about how they were going to provide for their community,” said Amazon Fulfillment Kenosha Assistant General Manager John Henry.

Along with the diapers, Amazon also donated 200,000 wipes, all of which the United Way says will help families more than people understand.

“This is helping our littlest babies in the community,” says Nanci Micke of United Way Fox Cities. “Each year the diaper bank provides about 300,000 diapers to the community, so you can see where a donation like this is just going to be so wonderful.”

Kimberly-Clark announced Thursday they will also donate 100,000 Huggies brand diapers to the diaper bank.

“I think it just shows the strength of the community in rallying around something that was a negative and turning into a double positive,” says Kimberly-Clark’s Aric Mezl. “That’s really what helps the Fox Valley be the strong community that it is.”

United Way says it’s grateful to Kimberly-Clark and Amazon for the 200,000 diapers being donate. They haven’t given up on the possibility of recovering the 100,000 that were stolen.