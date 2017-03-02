Keeping an eye on the crop

DOOR COUNTY, Wis (WBAY) – The next round of warmer temperatures in the forecast has cherry and grape growers in the Door Peninsula keeping a close eye on their orchards and vineyards. They’re hoping to avoid large temperature swings during the remaining weeks of winter.

Dave Schartner, owner of Schartner Farm Markets in Egg Harbor, has noticed a slight change in his cherry orchard. “So far this year we’ve had the warm weather which has made the buds grow somewhat, but they’re quite small yet.”

Paul Santoriello, a winemaker at Door County Peninsula Wineries, says the recent trends are being tracked. “With the environmental swings the way it is, we’re concerned, there’s very little we can do about it right now,” he said.

Buds are still in their dormant stage, but a stretch of days in the 60’s in the month ahead could change that. Schartner is also monitoring the forecast day to day. “It is a mild concern, at this time, but it’s really too early to tell.”

Once the grape or cherry buds start to open up — or “flush,” as it’s called — any hard freeze after that will have devastating effects like it did five years ago.

Santoriello explains what would happen if there was a similar situation to the previous crop failure, “Once it starts flushing and you have leafy green parts out, they’re susceptible to cold at that point.”

In the case of 2012, 90% of the overall cherry crop in Door County was lost due to a stretch of high temperatures in March followed by a series of hard frosts.

Schartner and Santoriello are keeping close tabs on the weather but aren’t preparing for any loss of crops just yet.

“It’s really early in the season yet, but we’re seeing these seasonal fluctuations and it’s catching our attention”, Santoriello says.

Schartner agrees, “Yes it is too early for this warm weather, but if we just kind of stay average from here on out, we should be okay.”