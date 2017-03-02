Man pinned between semis dies

By Published:
ambulance2-istock

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A man was killed when he was pinned between two semi trucks in the Village of Howard Thursday morning.

At about 5:09 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called to Klemm Tank Lines on Pamperin Rd.

Deputies found a man pinned between two semi tractors. He had been attempting to get one of the tractors unstuck.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name was not released.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play.

 

