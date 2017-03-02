Marion Man, 99, Donates Amazing Collection

It’s a collection of antique tools more than 80 years in the making.

And just before his 100th birthday, a Marion man has made sure his tools are on display for the public to see.

Ray Arndt has given the Marion Area Historical Society a real life “Tool Time.”

Growing up on a farm near Marion, Arndt caught the tool bug when he was just a teenager.

“Back already in the 30’s that I started picking up stuff. And what made you do it? Well it was interesting with tools because I worked with tools on the farm and some the old tools were kind of interesting because of the age of them, at auctions you could buy a whole box full of stuff for a couple bucks,” says Arndt.

After serving in World War 2, Arndt returned home, started a family and took over his father’s farm.

And he kept collecting tools, with the full support of his wife.

“Never had any problem, she collected dolls, so between us we had our own collection,” says Arndt.

A few years ago, Arndt found a permanent home for his vast collection with the Marion Area Historical Society, in a building that bares his name.

“Well it’s something for the public, something for somebody else to see, gives you satisfaction that you’re doing something,” says Arndt.

Some of Ray’s tools date back to well before the Civil War and include just about anything ever found on a Wisconsin farm.

“These are all corn planters, potato planters, here’s one that’s got a wooden box, that’s quite rare, and the lumber wagons had wrenches, like this because the nuts were big, the thing is you can look at all these panels and almost everyone is different, a lot of them that look alike, some are almost exactly alike, but there’s always a little bit of difference in the size or the make or the company,” says Ardnt walking around his collection.

Arndt says he first dreamt about starting a museum when he retired 37 years ago.

“There’s nothing worth anything if you can’t have somebody else see it, if you just put it in a shed and hide it, nobody knows it,” says Arndt.

Now on the verge of turning 100, he’s still collecting, and gaining admirers around town.

“Still haven’t quit, yeah I still look for stuff, and oh they think it’s pretty neat, pretty cool they say,” says Arndt with a chuckle.

The Ray Arndt Museum is open on Saturdays during the summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day.