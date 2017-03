Related Coverage Helping Veterans Heal Through Fly Fishing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay hosted a fly fishing film tour Thursday night.

The event is to raise money for a program dedicated to helping active service members and veterans who have disabilities.

Project Healing Waters teaches them how to fly fish and takes them on outings.

De Pere-based Tight Lines Fly Fishing Company hosted the event, selling hundreds of tickets to raise money for the cause.