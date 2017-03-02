Milwaukee man receives ‘cease and desist’ order from Sen. Johnson

The Associated Press Published:
MILWAUKEE (AP) – A Milwaukee man who acknowledges calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s office hundreds of times has received a “cease and desist” warning from Johnson’s staff.

Earl Good says the letter he recently received from Johnson’s office tells him to communicate only in writing and that he should stop making “unwarranted telephone calls and office visits.” Johnson’s staff warns that they will contact U.S. Capitol police if he fails to comply.

Good says he’s a registered Democrat and concerned citizen and started calling the Republican senator to voice his opinion after President Trump’s inauguration. Good admits he’s persistent and even called 83 times until someone picked up.

An unnamed Johnson staffer tells WDJT-TV (http://bit.ly/2lurzQK ) that infrequently behavior by a constituent “crosses the bound of decency.” Johnson’s staff did not immediately return a call for a response from The Associated Press.

