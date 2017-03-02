MRI Machine Returns to Green Bay VA Clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — An MRI machine at the Green Bay Veterans Affairs Clinic was back in action Thursday.

In May 2016, Target 2 Investigates found many veterans were surprised when the MRI machine was suddenly taken away from the clinic.

Veterans who wanted to get an MRI from the VA would have to travel to Milwaukee.

Action 2 News then heard from several of those veterans in September 2016, when a town hall meeting at the Green Bay VA Clinic was held.

Many local veterans were happy Thursday when the machine returned.

“It’s really convenient. I would have had to go to Milwaukee,” Steven Custer, a veteran from Appleton, said. “It’s 35 minutes here, and an hour and a — two hours to go down there.”

It’s not the first time appointments have been available for the mobile MRI machine in our area.

“When it was up here the first time it was only up here on a temporary basis and we might not have communicated that as well as we could have,” Gary Kunich, Green Bay VA Clinic spokesman, said.

That frustrated veterans.

“We had a town hall meeting here in September and a lot of veterans said ‘Why isn’t it here permanent? We want it here,'” said Kunich.

That changed Thursday.

Veterans are able to make an appointment for the mobile MRI two days a week. There are 36 appointments available each week, which doctors believe is enough to meet the clinic’s demand.

“We’ve looked at the demand previously. Once again, we had MRI here as well in the past, 36 slots is going to be close and we’ll continue to evaluate over time as we look at the demand and consider expanding if we feel there’s a need,” Dr. Shiloh Ramos, Associate Chief of Staff for the Northeast Wisconsin VA Clinics, said.

Since the service was taken away once before, some veterans are worried it could happen again.

VA officials said that won’t happen.

“The MRI the plan is that it will be here on a permanent basis every Thursday and Friday,” Kunich said. “There are no plans at this time to take it away.”