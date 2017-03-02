Packers announce ticket price increase for 2017 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – It will cost a little more to attend a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field this season.

The price of each ticket is increasing by $7.

The team sent invoices to season ticket holders this week with a brochure outlining the new pricing.

“We project this increase will place us just below the NFL average,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “This pricing model continues to assure an excellent value for the highly regarded gameday experience at Lambeau Field while also providing a fair visiting team share to our NFL partners.”

Here’s how much tickets will cost during the 2017 season:

End zone seats – $52 for preseason, $102 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $45 for preseason, $95 for regular season).

South end zone, 700 Level – $57 for preseason, $112 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $50 for preseason, $105 for regular season).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $60 for preseason, $115 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $53 for preseason, $108 for regular season).

South end zone, 600 Level – $64 for preseason, $119 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $57 for preseason, $112 for regular season).

Between the 20-yard lines – $69 for preseason, $129 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $62 for preseason, $122 for regular season).