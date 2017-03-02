Sen. Johnson holds telephone town hall, responds to AG controversy

Green Bay, Wis.- (WBAY) The controversy surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions was one of many issues bought up Thursday morning during a telephone town hall held by Senator Ron Johnson.

The Senator received that question before Sessions announced Thursday afternoon he would recuse himself from any investigation into contact between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In the morning, Johnson said, he expected Sessions would do the right thing.

“I’ve known Jeff obviously now for six years. I think he’s a person of great integrity. :59 I’ve read the testimony. I think you can take it a number of different ways. The attorney general has said if it ever gets to a point of the investigation coming to the Justice Department he will certainly consider a recusing himself,” said Senator Johnson.

Later in the day, Sessions did in fact recuse himself.

Other callers, posed questions ABOUT Russian hacking and propaganda, and wanted to know if the Senator would support a special prosecutor.

Johnson replied, “I would say investigate what, specifically? So we have two intelligence committees. They’re bipartisan. They work behind closed doors and that in this case is actually a good thing. There’s things we’re talking in the public domain right now that we probably shouldn’t be talking about.”

Many callers also criticized Johnson for not holding the town hall in person.

Last week– hundreds of people showed up at the Brown County Library, for a town hall organized by constituents who invited the Senator to attend, which he declined.

“We’ve held numerous town halls in various settings. During last recess we had a pretty interesting one in an Islamic Center in Altoona, which is by Eau Claire, and I would say 95 percent of the people who attended that probably did not vote for me, but it was very respectful and I really enjoy those types of things,” said Johnson.

So far Senator Tammy Baldwin hasn’t held any town hall either by telephone or in person.

A member of her staff told Action 2 News she’s considering it.