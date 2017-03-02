“T-Rex plowing service” entertains Wisconsin neighborhood

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A T-Rex is known for its tiny arms, so shoveling snow would not be one of its top skills.

That didn’t stop three T-Rexes in Cleveland, Wisconsin, from trying to shovel out a driveway.

Click here to view the video on Facebook.

Andy Williams shared this Facebook video of three “tyrant lizards” having a blast during Wednesday’s snow storm.

Andy says Cleveland got about seven inches of snow. His Facebook post offers a “T-Rex plowing service.”

Andy is one of those T-Rexes. The others are his neighbor Jake Holzwart and Jake’s daughter Brianna. Andy’s wife took the video.

When asked how long it took them to shovel, Andy said: “Well, I don’t know if you could actually say we completed any shoveling lol…but I’d say 15 minutes and we made a good dent.”