FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – A Fond du Lac woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business will spend two years behind bars.

Lynette Duley-Culver was charged with several counts of theft in 2015 related to stealing more than $200,000 from her employer, Matteson Communication. She was the office manager at that company.

Duley-Culver was sentenced to two years in state prison followed by four years of extended supervision.