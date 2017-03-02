WPS sees another surge in utility scam calls

By Published:
Target 2 Consumer Alert slate with phone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Target 2 Consumer Alert: Wisconsin Public Service is warning customers about another surge in scam phone calls.

It’s seeing the surge in the Green Bay, Oshkosh and Sturgeon Bay areas.

In the past four days, nearly 30 customers reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a WPS or utility company employee.

Some customers say the caller threatened their power would be shut off within a half-hour if they didn’t make a payment. They ask for personal information and want the victim to load money on a prepaid card or wire the money.

WPS says it will never ask for payment this way.

If you receive a suspicious call like this, notify your local utility.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s