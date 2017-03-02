WPS sees another surge in utility scam calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Target 2 Consumer Alert: Wisconsin Public Service is warning customers about another surge in scam phone calls.

It’s seeing the surge in the Green Bay, Oshkosh and Sturgeon Bay areas.

In the past four days, nearly 30 customers reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a WPS or utility company employee.

Some customers say the caller threatened their power would be shut off within a half-hour if they didn’t make a payment. They ask for personal information and want the victim to load money on a prepaid card or wire the money.

WPS says it will never ask for payment this way.

If you receive a suspicious call like this, notify your local utility.