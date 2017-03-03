Appleton’s C3 provides comfort by donating mattresses, pillows to Harbor House

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY-TV)-Appleton based C3 builds and sells machines that companies use to create, fold, and ship mattresses.

But C3 wanted to go beyond sales, and help Harbor House, a safe place for women and children affected by domestic violence.

“There’s a great need that they have that we can fill because of our unique ability and our spot in the industry,” said Josh Vande Hey, C3 Project Management.

C3 has connections in the mattress and pillow industry, so they asked for donations.

“They jumped at the opportunity to be able to do it,” said Vande Hey.

Since November, 25 mattresses and 25 pillows have been donated to the Harbor House.

With up to 500 to 600 people a year staying at the Harbor House, bedding is in demand and provides great comfort.

“When they come to harbor house this might be the first time in who knows how long, in a long time, so it’s one thing to give a bed, a safe space, but that’s comfortable,” said Jenny Krikava, Harbor House Development and Marketing Manager

C3 wants the comfort to serve as a reminder of its support for the women and children. .

“Often times their story hasn’t been believed and they come in here, they’re listened to, they are believed and they start seeing the outpouring of generosity from the community, from companies like C3 and it helps them to see that they’re not alone,” said Krikava.

“Really show them what love looks like and stuff like that,” said Vande Hey.

Later this month C3 will be donating 25 more mattresses and 50 more pillows.