OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Emergency crews rescued a driver from a sinking car near Shiocton Thursday evening.

At 6:09 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Koepke Road, east of County Road M, in the Town of Bovina.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car was partially under water when crews arrived on scene.

The driver was rescued and taken to a hospital.

There have been no updates on that person’s condition.