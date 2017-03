APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – If you hear or see fighter jets over head, there’s no need to panic.

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is conducting routine training flights.

The Appleton International Airport says the 115th has F-16 training scheduled throughout March.

The 115th Fighter Wing is based at Truax Field in Dane County. It regularly conducts routine training in Wisconsin.