High school boys basketball regionals

Statewide results of the WIAA boys’ basketball sectional regionals on Friday, March 3. Scores are listed by division and sectional, then alphabetically by winner

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 Sectional 1

Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45

Chippewa Falls 57, Eau Claire Memorial 51

Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50

Marshfield 91, Hudson 80

Neenah 56, Appleton East 52, OT

Oshkosh North 86, Appleton North 46

Stevens Point 88, Superior 53

Wausau West 47, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 43

Division 1 Sectional 2

Arrowhead 78, Manitowoc Lincoln 62

Bay Port 93, Green Bay East 70

De Pere 62, Hamilton 54

Fond du Lac 81, Sheboygan South 38

Homestead 59, Germantown 46

Kettle Moraine 73, Sheboygan North 69

Kimberly 69, Green Bay Preble 29

Menomonee Falls 98, Waukesha West 82

Division 1 Sectional 3

Beloit Memorial 82, Verona Area 68

Janesville Craig 70, Oconomowoc 46

Madison East 75, Watertown 67

Madison Memorial 53, Madison La Follette 32

Middleton 87, Kenosha Bradford 43

Mukwonago 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 37

Muskego 79, Madison West 65, OT

Sun Prairie 71, Kenosha Tremper 60

Division 1 Sectional 4

Brookfield Central 84, West Allis Nathan Hale 55

Franklin 36, West Allis Central 33

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 93, Greenfield 67

Milwaukee Riverside University 48, Milwaukee South 31

Milwaukee Vincent 75, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 39

Oak Creek 34, Marquette University 31

Racine Case 66, Racine Park 65

Racine Horlick 65, Brookfield East 63

Division 2 Sectional 1

Hortonville 49, Lakeland 42

La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45

La Crosse Logan 68, Tomah 43

Medford Area 72, Antigo 63

Onalaska 78, River Falls 33

Rhinelander 57, Merrill 54

Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68

Wausau East 63, Mosinee 51

Division 2 Sectional 2

Beaver Dam 66, Slinger 45

Brown Deer 81, Plymouth 63

Cedarburg 72, West Bend West 45

Kaukauna 87, Ashwaubenon 53

Luxemburg-Casco 83, Green Bay Southwest 72

Nicolet 48, Grafton 42

Pulaski 52, Seymour 47

West De Pere 63, Notre Dame 55

Division 2 Sectional 4

Greendale 60, Catholic Memorial 54

Milw. Washington 86, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

New Berlin Eisenhower 86, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 64

Pewaukee 52, Waukesha North 46

Pius XI Catholic 65, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 35

Wauwatosa East 70, Wauwatosa West 66

Whitnall 77, New Berlin West 51

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Shorewood 40

Division 3 Sectional 1

Altoona 57, Elk Mound 55

Bloomer 51, Black River Falls 49

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 72, Arcadia 57

Hayward 65, Ellsworth 53

Mauston 74, Westby 71, OT

Northwestern 86, Amery 65

Prescott 90, Barron 50

Saint Croix Central 52, Osceola 40

Division 3 Sectional 2

Freedom 66, Amherst 49

Little Chute 64, Clintonville 42

New Holstein 88, Sheboygan Falls 75

Peshtigo 57, Oconto 52

Southern Door 83, Denmark 70

Valders 69, Two Rivers 43

Wrightstown 63, Sturgeon Bay 50

Xavier 102, Fox Valley Lutheran 75

Division 3 Sectional 3

Adams-Friendship 64, Westfield Area 53

Burlington 61, Delavan-Darien 44

DeForest 60, Mount Horeb 54

Edgewood 60, Lakeside Lutheran 51

Elkhorn Area 51, Union Grove 47

Evansville 70, Edgerton 49

Lake Mills 77, Whitewater 56

Monona Grove 82, Portage 57

Platteville 74, Dodgeville 58

Prairie du Chien 69, Richland Center 42

Stoughton 68, Sauk Prairie 43

Turner 49, East Troy 48

Waunakee 61, Monroe 33

Westosha Central 73, Waterford 62

Wilmot Union 67, McFarland 57

Wisconsin Dells 47, Lodi 44

Division 3 Sectional 4

Berlin 74, Columbus 69

Campbellsport 73, Winneconne 56

Dominican 61, Brookfield Academy 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, University School of Milwaukee 43

Martin Luther 89, Saint Thomas More 56

Obama SCTE 45, Racine St. Catherine’s 42

Ripon 85, Lomira 53

Waupun 69, Watertown Luther Prep 49

Division 4 Sectional 1

Cameron 78, Washburn 40

Durand 51, Osseo-Fairchild 38

Phillips 73, Cumberland 58

Regis 85, Fall Creek 44

Spring Valley 82, Elmwood/Plum City 56

St. Croix Falls 46, Grantsburg 39

Stanley-Boyd 61, Glenwood City 41

Unity 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 65

Division 4 Sectional 2

Algoma 59, Gibraltar 58

Auburndale 66, Crivitz 63

Marathon 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52

Neillsville 77, Laona-Wabeno 63

Roncalli 64, Pacelli 43

Shiocton 82, Manitowoc Lutheran 75

St. Mary Catholic 58, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Stratford 49, Edgar 42

Division 4 Sectional 3

Brookwood 80, Fennimore 58

Cochrane-Fountain City 76, Aquinas 69

Darlington 87, Cambridge 63

Deerfield 57, Iowa-Grant 46

Luther 52, Necedah 41

Mineral Point 65, Wisconsin Heights 60

New Glarus 69, Belleville 46

Pardeeville 72, Melrose-Mindoro 63

Division 4 Sectional 4

Destiny 60, Lake Country Lutheran 46

Howards Grove 47, Markesan 30

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Hope Christian 54

Laconia 64, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54

Lourdes Academy 64, St. Marys Springs 61

Ozaukee 65, Kohler 52

The Prairie School 65, Shoreland Lutheran 46

Young Coggs Prep 65, Racine Lutheran 47

Division 5 Sectional 1

Clear Lake 77, Cornell 49

Drummond 52, Frederic 51, OT

Luck 59, South Shore 48

McDonell Central 65, Rib Lake 44

Mellen 63, Webster 59

Owen-Withee 58, Turtle Lake 47

Prentice 53, Thorp 38

Solon Springs 61, Mercer 46

Division 5 Sectional 2

Almond-Bancroft 69, Port Edwards 59

Assumption 68, Pittsville 47

Columbus Catholic 75, Rosholt 45

Gresham Community 79, Niagara 64

Lena 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 58

Loyal 55, Wild Rose 36

Phelps 66, Oneida Nation 55

Suring 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 51

Division 5 Sectional 3

Augusta 63, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52

Bangor 88, Blair-Taylor 59

Highland 54, River Ridge 50

Pepin/Alma 63, Eleva-Strum 52, OT

Potosi 64, Ithaca 55

Royall 83, Lincoln 70

Seneca 66, North Crawford 44

Shullsburg 63, Benton 38

Division 5 Sectional 4

Barneveld 56, Randolph 31

Black Hawk 68, Cambria-Friesland 58

Hilbert 64, Catholic Central 55

Living Word Lutheran 74, Milwaukee Academy of Science 71

Pecatonica 54, Juda 51

Rio 53, Fall River 41

Sheboygan County Christian 75, Sheboygan Lutheran 53

Valley Christian 77, Heritage Christian 57

