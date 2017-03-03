High school boys basketball regionals

Statewide results of the WIAA boys’ basketball sectional regionals on Friday, March 3. Scores are listed by division and sectional, then alphabetically by winner
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 Sectional 1
Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45
Chippewa Falls 57, Eau Claire Memorial 51
Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50
Marshfield 91, Hudson 80
Neenah 56, Appleton East 52, OT
Oshkosh North 86, Appleton North 46
Stevens Point 88, Superior 53
Wausau West 47, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 43
Division 1 Sectional 2
Arrowhead 78, Manitowoc Lincoln 62
Bay Port 93, Green Bay East 70
De Pere 62, Hamilton 54
Fond du Lac 81, Sheboygan South 38
Homestead 59, Germantown 46
Kettle Moraine 73, Sheboygan North 69
Kimberly 69, Green Bay Preble 29
Menomonee Falls 98, Waukesha West 82
Division 1 Sectional 3
Beloit Memorial 82, Verona Area 68
Janesville Craig 70, Oconomowoc 46
Madison East 75, Watertown 67
Madison Memorial 53, Madison La Follette 32
Middleton 87, Kenosha Bradford 43
Mukwonago 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 37
Muskego 79, Madison West 65, OT
Sun Prairie 71, Kenosha Tremper 60
Division 1 Sectional 4
Brookfield Central 84, West Allis Nathan Hale 55
Franklin 36, West Allis Central 33
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 93, Greenfield 67
Milwaukee Riverside University 48, Milwaukee South 31
Milwaukee Vincent 75, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 39
Oak Creek 34, Marquette University 31
Racine Case 66, Racine Park 65
Racine Horlick 65, Brookfield East 63
Division 2 Sectional 1
Hortonville 49, Lakeland 42
La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45
La Crosse Logan 68, Tomah 43
Medford Area 72, Antigo 63
Onalaska 78, River Falls 33
Rhinelander 57, Merrill 54
Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68
Wausau East 63, Mosinee 51
Division 2 Sectional 2
Beaver Dam 66, Slinger 45
Brown Deer 81, Plymouth 63
Cedarburg 72, West Bend West 45
Kaukauna 87, Ashwaubenon 53
Luxemburg-Casco 83, Green Bay Southwest 72
Nicolet 48, Grafton 42
Pulaski 52, Seymour 47
West De Pere 63, Notre Dame 55
Division 2 Sectional 4
Greendale 60, Catholic Memorial 54
Milw. Washington 86, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
New Berlin Eisenhower 86, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 64
Pewaukee 52, Waukesha North 46
Pius XI Catholic 65, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 35
Wauwatosa East 70, Wauwatosa West 66
Whitnall 77, New Berlin West 51
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Shorewood 40
Division 3 Sectional 1
Altoona 57, Elk Mound 55
Bloomer 51, Black River Falls 49
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 72, Arcadia 57
Hayward 65, Ellsworth 53
Mauston 74, Westby 71, OT
Northwestern 86, Amery 65
Prescott 90, Barron 50
Saint Croix Central 52, Osceola 40
Division 3 Sectional 2
Freedom 66, Amherst 49
Little Chute 64, Clintonville 42
New Holstein 88, Sheboygan Falls 75
Peshtigo 57, Oconto 52
Southern Door 83, Denmark 70
Valders 69, Two Rivers 43
Wrightstown 63, Sturgeon Bay 50
Xavier 102, Fox Valley Lutheran 75
Division 3 Sectional 3
Adams-Friendship 64, Westfield Area 53
Burlington 61, Delavan-Darien 44
DeForest 60, Mount Horeb 54
Edgewood 60, Lakeside Lutheran 51
Elkhorn Area 51, Union Grove 47
Evansville 70, Edgerton 49
Lake Mills 77, Whitewater 56
Monona Grove 82, Portage 57
Platteville 74, Dodgeville 58
Prairie du Chien 69, Richland Center 42
Stoughton 68, Sauk Prairie 43
Turner 49, East Troy 48
Waunakee 61, Monroe 33
Westosha Central 73, Waterford 62
Wilmot Union 67, McFarland 57
Wisconsin Dells 47, Lodi 44
Division 3 Sectional 4
Berlin 74, Columbus 69
Campbellsport 73, Winneconne 56
Dominican 61, Brookfield Academy 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, University School of Milwaukee 43
Martin Luther 89, Saint Thomas More 56
Obama SCTE 45, Racine St. Catherine’s 42
Ripon 85, Lomira 53
Waupun 69, Watertown Luther Prep 49
Division 4 Sectional 1
Cameron 78, Washburn 40
Durand 51, Osseo-Fairchild 38
Phillips 73, Cumberland 58
Regis 85, Fall Creek 44
Spring Valley 82, Elmwood/Plum City 56
St. Croix Falls 46, Grantsburg 39
Stanley-Boyd 61, Glenwood City 41
Unity 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 65
Division 4 Sectional 2
Algoma 59, Gibraltar 58
Auburndale 66, Crivitz 63
Marathon 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52
Neillsville 77, Laona-Wabeno 63
Roncalli 64, Pacelli 43
Shiocton 82, Manitowoc Lutheran 75
St. Mary Catholic 58, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Stratford 49, Edgar 42
Division 4 Sectional 3
Brookwood 80, Fennimore 58
Cochrane-Fountain City 76, Aquinas 69
Darlington 87, Cambridge 63
Deerfield 57, Iowa-Grant 46
Luther 52, Necedah 41
Mineral Point 65, Wisconsin Heights 60
New Glarus 69, Belleville 46
Pardeeville 72, Melrose-Mindoro 63
Division 4 Sectional 4
Destiny 60, Lake Country Lutheran 46
Howards Grove 47, Markesan 30
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Hope Christian 54
Laconia 64, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54
Lourdes Academy 64, St. Marys Springs 61
Ozaukee 65, Kohler 52
The Prairie School 65, Shoreland Lutheran 46
Young Coggs Prep 65, Racine Lutheran 47
Division 5 Sectional 1
Clear Lake 77, Cornell 49
Drummond 52, Frederic 51, OT
Luck 59, South Shore 48
McDonell Central 65, Rib Lake 44
Mellen 63, Webster 59
Owen-Withee 58, Turtle Lake 47
Prentice 53, Thorp 38
Solon Springs 61, Mercer 46
Division 5 Sectional 2
Almond-Bancroft 69, Port Edwards 59
Assumption 68, Pittsville 47
Columbus Catholic 75, Rosholt 45
Gresham Community 79, Niagara 64
Lena 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 58
Loyal 55, Wild Rose 36
Phelps 66, Oneida Nation 55
Suring 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 51
Division 5 Sectional 3
Augusta 63, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52
Bangor 88, Blair-Taylor 59
Highland 54, River Ridge 50
Pepin/Alma 63, Eleva-Strum 52, OT
Potosi 64, Ithaca 55
Royall 83, Lincoln 70
Seneca 66, North Crawford 44
Shullsburg 63, Benton 38
Division 5 Sectional 4
Barneveld 56, Randolph 31
Black Hawk 68, Cambria-Friesland 58
Hilbert 64, Catholic Central 55
Living Word Lutheran 74, Milwaukee Academy of Science 71
Pecatonica 54, Juda 51
Rio 53, Fall River 41
Sheboygan County Christian 75, Sheboygan Lutheran 53
Valley Christian 77, Heritage Christian 57