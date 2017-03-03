Hundreds of planes use Green Bay international terminal in first year

Published:
Austin Straubel International Airport
Austin Straubel International Airport (WBAY file)

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The new international arrivals terminal at the Green Bay airport saw an average of 41 planes a month in its first year.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport says 277 aircraft cleared U.S. Customs at the facility last year.

The $4.3 million, stand-alone terminal opened on June 8, 2016, so all of those planes landed in a span of less than six months.

The facility has room to expand as international business grows.

Airport Director Tom Miller says GRB is often the first point of entry into the U.S. for corporate and private aircraft in Northeast Wisconsin.

