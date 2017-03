MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – The Manitowoc Police Department is investigating a rash of vandalism.

The department says between Thursday and Friday morning, it had received more than 20 reports of vandalism–including broken vehicle windows and broken house windows.

Tipsters with information are urged to call the police department at 920-686-6551. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.