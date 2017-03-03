Organization Needs Donations for Local Troops

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — A local organization that sends care packages to local troops is in need of supplies.

Adopt a Soldier – Door County, which sends boxes of goods to nearly 200 soldiers from Door and Kewaunee Counties, said donations are the lowest they have ever been.

The organization sends care packages to local men and women serving overseas and stateside eight times per year.

“Right now we have 188 troops that we send care packages to,” said Nancy Hutchinson, president and founder of Adopt a Soldier – Door County.

The program started in 2008 when a family friend began serving in the marines.

The troops love the care packages, which are filled with snacks, toiletries, and thank you notes from local students.

“They do send me emails and text messages and nice cards, I’ve gotten some very nice cards, saying thank you. They do appreciate it,” Hutchinson said.

All sorts of items go into the boxes, but among the favorites are things like beef jerky and Pop Tarts.

As the organizers get ready to ship out boxes before Easter, there is a problem.

“We’ve got over 100 boxes more to pack and we just don’t have the supplies right now to pack them,” said Hutchinson. “We have tuna in the packages, the little pouches. GoGo Squeeze applesauce, Hershey bars, Smarties.”

The organization’s supply closet will soon be empty and organizers are asking for help to get donations of snack items and toiletries in order to send a message to local soldiers.

“It’s not just me, but it’s the whole community of Door and Kewaunee Counties that are thinking of them,” said Hutchinson.

To donate, contact Nancy at 414-333-6648.