Piece of Packers history finds its way home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A long lost piece of Packers history has found its way back home.

The 13.5 by 16 inch piece of paper cost Chris Nerat, a Marinette native, and his business partner almost $20,000 at an auction leading up to this year’s Super Bowl in Houston.

According to Nerat, “I woke up at 4 in the morning, the day of the auction. I live in Dallas and I drove to Houston and I couldn’t sleep the night before, I mean I slept probably an hour, I was just freaking out. I’m was thinking about it, I even dreamt about it.”

The obviously aged piece of heavy cardstock is the original franchise certificate, issued by the National Football League, to the Green Bay Packers back in 1923 when the team became a community owned organization.

“Everybody knows the Packers as owned by the community and this was the birth of the Packers being owned by the community,” says Nerat. “And everyone knows that the Packers are the most historic football franchise in the world so this is the beginning of it all basically.”

The certificate had been in Ohio, as part of former NFL President Joe Carr’s collection. Carr died back in the late 1930’s but it wasn’t until this year that items like this were auctioned off by his family.

“All you have to do is look at this to realize it’s legit,” says Packers Historian Cliff Christl.

But why was this certificate in Carr’s possession and not in Green Bay? According to Christl, “The logical place for something like this to be would have been with the NFL Commissioner, NFL President technically in Joe Carr’s case, and not somewhere in Green Bay because the Packers had no place to keep it.”

Back in 1923 when the certificate was issued, the Packers didn’t have a home office so the paperwork stayed with Carr. Almost a hundred years later, it’s such a rare piece of history that some consider its value to be priceless.

Christl says, “There are some individual stock certificates from the first stock sale in 1923, but this is the certificate that illustrates what it was all about and the fact that the Packers were now owned by their fans.”

And while nerat is the owner of this rare piece of history. “It’s one of a kind, it’s highly significant, and it’s beautiful. It has all three of the attributes going for it,” he says.

Nerat will give the Packers a high resolution copy of it to display in the Hall of Fame because of its significance to the storied organization.