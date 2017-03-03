Pulaski police arrest 6 for dozens of overnight car break-ins

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) – Six people are in custody, accused of breaking into as many as 50 vehicles overnight, according to Pulaski Police.

At about 4:18 a.m., a Pulaski officer was called to Arthur Blvd for the report of someone trying to break into a vehicle.

The suspects fled in a silver SUV, and the Pulaski officer gave pursuit.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks near the intersection of Velp Ave and County B in Suamico. That stopped the suspect vehicle.

Three adults and three juveniles in the vehicle were taken into custody.

The Pulaski Police Department says they were in a stolen vehicle, and suspected of breaking into as many as 50 vehicles in several communities.

The vehicle may also be linked to an incident in Marinette County, but police did not specify the details of that incident.

Action 2 News is working to get more information on this developing story.