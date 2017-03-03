KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) – By Saturday afternoon, eight local bands will be ready to “Rock for Wishes” in Kimberly.

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of a dream turned reality for two Fox Valley brothers.

They wanted to help local kids, and created what’s turned into a huge fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“We wanted to give back to the community in a way, and that was how we decided to go about it: Have a concert with local bands and raise the money for Make-a-Wish,” Christenson said.

Each band will take turns, an hour at a time, belting out their tunes to a crowd of nearly 1,000 people at Tanner’s Grill and Bar, 730 South Railroad St., Kimberly.

Admission to the Rock for Wishes concert, along with donations from raffles and a silent auction, goes to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“Every bit helps, so with wishes increasing in numbers it’s such an incredibly important event for us, and a fun event, too,” Make-a-Wish Foundation regional director Kris Teofilo said.

Last year Rock for Wishes collected nearly $72,000 in donations, enough to help grant three wishes for local kids to get Disney and Hawaii vacations and meet the cast of “Criminal Minds.”

“We hear this often from Wish parents and doctors and child-life specialists, but 95% of Wish parents say that their child’s Wish helps them feel stronger, more energetic, more willing to comply with difficult but vital treatment regiments, and for many, their wish marks a turning point in the fight against their illness,” Teofilo said.

This weekend’s event, created to benefit kids, is family-friendly.

Christenson says it’s important to keep the focus on children.

“It brings a smile to your face when you watch the kids dance, because it makes you think this is what we’re doing it for.”

Doors to Rock for Wishes open at 3 p.m. and the bands play all night.

More information:

Rock for Wishes Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=rock%20for%20wishes%202017

Rock for Wishes website:

http://rockforwishes.com/