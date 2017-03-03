Update on Appleton’s Make-A-Wish Officer Jacob Frerking

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – An Appleton boy who was granted his wish to spend the day as a member of the police force “continues to amaze his doctors,” according to the family of Jacob Frerking.

Back in September, Officer Frerking, #9275, joined the Appleton Police Department for a day, thanks to Make-a-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.

On Friday, the police department was honored with a plaque and wish star from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s regional Appleton Office. Officer Jacob Frerking was there for the event.

The Appleton Police Department shared the family’s update on Jacob’s condition:

“Jacob was diagnosed just a year ago with a metastatic desmoplastic small round blue cell tumor (sarcoma family). He immediately underwent chemotherapy for this very aggressive, invasive, and rare cancer. In September when Jacob received is wish to be a police officer for a day, he had already went through ten rounds of chemo. The tumors in his abdomen had also multiplied by that time. Jacob is now on maintenance chemo along with numerous “hail Mary” medications his doctors have prescribed. He will have scans done again in April and he continues to amaze his doctors.”

Officer Frerking’s special day as a police officer included a swearing-in ceremony, then being partnered with Officer Blaine VanderWielen for firearms training, suspect apprehension and booking. When a call came out about a suspicious person looking into vehicles in a parking lot, Officer Frerking shouted, “Let’s get him!” and the bad guy went down without a fight. The young officer also went on a boat patrol with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Officer Frerking came to the Appleton Police Department when our employees were going through some very difficult times and several challenging incidents,” says a statement from Police Chief Todd Thomas. “If you believe in a higher power, you could say he was given to us as a blessing and an inspiration when we needed it the most.”

