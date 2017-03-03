UW-Oshkosh women advance as 4 area teams appear in NCAA Tournament

Dave Schroeder By Published: Updated:
Basketball graphic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Four area basketball teams took the court for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. Only the UW-Oshkosh women’s team advances.

The Titans beat Calvin College on the home hardwood 63-55. Oshkosh will now face DePauw in the 2nd round Saturday night. DePauw beat Oshkosh by 4 points in the regular season.

The Oshkosh men lost at Hope 87-85 when a furious finish fell short.

The Ripon men led Washington University (St. Louis) by 15 at the half, but lost by 15 despite Ty Sabin’s 43 points.

The St. Norbert women lost to Washington University (St. Louis) as well, 73-54.

