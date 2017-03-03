WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence speaking in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to give a speech before an invite-only audience and tour an agricultural supply store’s headquarters and distribution center in the Wisconsin hometown of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Blain Supply announced Thursday that Pence was to be joined by Ryan and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price for the stop in Janesville on Friday. Blain Supply says that Pence is also to hold a listening session with farmers and local business owners. Pence is to talk about President Donald Trump’s economic agenda in a speech to about 350 invited guests and company employees.

The event is not open to the public.

The distribution center supplies Blain’s Farm and Fleet stores. The company is based in Janesville and operates stores in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.