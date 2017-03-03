Watch the CP Telethon this weekend on WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The nation’s longest-running local telethon rules this weekend on WBAY.

The 63rd annual CP Telethon runs from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and continues from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. (You can also catch one hour of highlights Sunday morning at 6 a.m.)

2017 is a critical year for the local CP Center’s fundraising efforts.

Since 1954, the CP Telethon has been the CP Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Today, with three locations serving more than 2,100 clients, the center’s impact is far-reaching in Northeast Wisconsin

“What the center does for this community, it provides services not just for cerebral palsy but all kinds of rehabilitation services. The beginning wasn’t like that, it was just cerebral palsy, and it turned into something more important for this community — people who have been in car accidents, people who have had heart attacks, stroke, and they need therapy, and this is the place to come to do it,” CP Telethon host David Seering says.

In recent years, the telethon during the first weekend in March has topped one million dollars — and this year’s is as important as any telethon history. The CP Center is expanding to the tune of $7.5 million.

“We are in the process of a capital campaign for our building expansion and renovation project, and we’re moving right along with that so we’re very hopeful that spring we’ll be able to put a shovel in the ground,” Kristen Paquet, CP Center marketing & communications, said.

This weekend, local entertainers and many of us from Action 2 News will join the telethon and ask the community to do what it’s always done, knowing your contribution benefits your family, friends or neighbors.

“Every dime stays here in Northeast Wisconsin,” Seering emphasized. “Nothing goes to an outside agency, everything stays here, which is pretty special. Not a lot of charities are able to do that, but we are.”