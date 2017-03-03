Waupaca Police urge neighbors to lock their doors

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) – Neighbors in the Waupaca area are being urged to lock their doors.

The police department says it, along with the sheriff’s office, have been receiving complaints of a man going into buildings and vehicles, and walking around garages.

The entries happened in the area of Evans Street and South Appletree Lane.

They don’t have a description of the suspect other than he’s a white man, and they believe he’s working alone.

Anyone with information about the crimes or a possible suspect should call the Waupaca County Communications Center at (715) 258-4466.