WBAY hosts 63rd CP Telethon this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The nation’s longest-running local telethon returns to WBAY this weekend.

The CP Telethon, which benefits the CP Center, is in its 63rd year. WBAY and CP Center staff have been busy getting the auditorium ready for the main event.

The telethon started in 1954, raising about $36,000. It now averages about $1 million each year.

The CP Center, 2801 S Webster Ave, serves about 2,100 families each year, providing services to kids and adults who have cerebral palsy, autism, ALS, and developmental disabilities. People of all abilities are welcome to take classes at the CP Center.

During the telethon, viewers will hear powerful stories from those who rely on the CP Center.

Programs at the center include occupational therapy, speech therapy, and the aquatic center.

The 63rd CP Telethon airs live on WBAY-TV 2 on March 4 and 5 during these times:

March 4: 8 p.m. – midnight

March 5: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

As always, the telethon includes plenty of local entertainment. On Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight, you’ll see acts like Let Me Be Frank Productions, Vocal Jazz, Rick Piumbroeck from Big Mouth Knights on Broadway, Jenny Theil, David Seering, and former Green Bay Packer Gerry Ellis.

WBAY personalities will be there throughout the telethon.

CLICK HERE to find everything you need to know about the entertainment and how to donate.

