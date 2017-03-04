63rd CP Telethon Kicks off Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The 63rd Annual CP Telethon kicks off at 8 p.m.

This telethon is now the longest running local telethon in the country and preparations have been going on for months.

“It’s just really a celebration of the support that the community’s given us for the past 63 years,” said Julie Tetzlaff, telethon producer.

Saturday morning inside the auditorium at WBAY-TV, where the telethon is held, the lights were on, the phones were ready, and the band practiced for hours.

“That first telethon they were raising money to buy a car so that they could get around to people and provide support and now we’re three locations and serving 1,600 families each and every month,” Tetzlaff said.

The goal this year is to raise more than the $1.2 million raised last year.

“Our community’s been just super supportive of all of our endeavors through the years and it’s a big part of our annual budget,” Tetzlaff said.

About one year of preparations and hundreds of people’s time go into making sure enough funds are raised so people from all over northeast Wisconsin are able to use the CP Center’s facilities.

“It’s our community though that keep us going. If the community didn’t support us there would be no telethon,” said Tetzlaff.