63rd CP Telethon Kicks off Saturday

Michelle Clemens, Action 2 News reporter By Published:
cp-telethon-preps-2017

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The 63rd Annual CP Telethon kicks off at 8 p.m.

This telethon is now the longest running local telethon in the country and preparations have been going on for months.

“It’s just really a celebration of the support that the community’s given us for the past 63 years,” said Julie Tetzlaff, telethon producer.

Saturday morning inside the auditorium at WBAY-TV, where the telethon is held, the lights were on, the phones were ready, and the band practiced for hours.

“That first telethon they were raising money to buy a car so that they could get around to people and provide support and now we’re three locations and serving 1,600 families each and every month,” Tetzlaff said.

The goal this year is to raise more than the $1.2 million raised last year.

“Our community’s been just super supportive of all of our endeavors through the years and it’s a big part of our annual budget,” Tetzlaff said.

About one year of preparations and hundreds of people’s time go into making sure enough funds are raised so people from all over northeast Wisconsin are able to use the CP Center’s facilities.

“It’s our community though that keep us going. If the community didn’t support us there would be no telethon,” said Tetzlaff.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s