Bright Young Dyslexics fundraiser raises money for dyslexic students

(WBAY) — A fundraiser for the group Bright Young Dyslexics took place tonight at the Marq in De Pere.

Bright Young Dyslexics is a group that raises money to support K-12 dyslexic students in Wisconsin. It goes towards things like tutoring, assistant technology and other things to help accommodate dyslexic students.

The group was started by 14-year-old Caragan Olles and her brother.

Caragan was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was in 3rd grade, and says she still struggles with it today. She says her diagnosis has made her realize how hard it can be on families who have dyslexic children.

Caragan says she’s grateful for all the support she’s received throughout the years.

“Tonight is great. We are just so thankful for all the support we’ve gotten over the years, it is really incredible,” Caragan says. “I never would have expected something this big to happen from just a small idea that we had.”

WBAY’s Tammy Elliott spoke at the event about being a parent of a child with dyslexia. Her daughter, Lauren, is on the youth advisory board for Bright Young Dyslexics.

Great night w/my family #dyslexia fundraiser. So proud of my daughter on @BYDyslexics youth advisory board. pic.twitter.com/Jf1LeXPcsk — Tammy Elliott (@tammyelliottTV2) March 5, 2017