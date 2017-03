SCOTT, Wis. (WBAY) – A garage and the car parked inside of it are considered a total loss due to a Sheboygan County fire.

The Sheriff’s office says the blaze began before 1:30 a.m. in the town of Scott on Highway 28.

The garage fully engulfed when fire crews arrived and the house was damaged too, but no one was hurt due to the fire. The owners were not home at the time.