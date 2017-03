(WBAY) Governor Walker has declared March 4, 2017 as “Mathcounts Day” throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The Governor tweeted a photo of the proclamation earlier today.

It says, “The State of Wisconsin wishes to recognize the academic achievement of all the students involved in this program, as well as congratulate those students who win chapter, state and national MATHCOUNTS® competitions.

MATHCOUNTS® is a math competition series for 6th through 8th grade students.

Declared March 4th as “MathCounts Day” throughout WI! pic.twitter.com/i97ghTUvlm — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) March 4, 2017